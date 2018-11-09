One of Lynn's most well-known hotels, the Bank House, is set to be run by new operators.

Jeannette and Anthony Goodrich who over the last ten years have developed the quayside site into a landmark, award-winning boutique hotel, bar and brasserie, are taking a step back from the running of the business.

Its general manager Michael Baldwin, who is president of West Norfolk Chamber of Commerce council, and front-of-house manager Lawrence Thetford have signed a three-year lease agreement to operate the hotel.

General Views of King's Lynn buildings..Bank House Hotel. (5202428)

Michael has been general manager for over five years and has been a key player in driving the business forward. Lawrence has worked at Bank House with Michael for seven years. Together they have set up a new company, South Quay Hotels, to run the Bank House.

Owner Jeannette Goodrich said: "We are delighted with this development, which involves change but no change. Michael has been a key part of the success of the business to date, and we feel very confident to be handing over the reins to him, and are sure that Bank House will continue to offer the high standards our customers have come to expect and for which it has become so well known."

Michael said: "This is a really exciting development for both me and for Lawrence. For me it is a fantastic opportunity to run my own hotel, and one that I know so well and value so much, supported by the fantastic Bank House team.

"Lawrence and I have many ideas to further develop the business, in particular building up a strong outside catering business."

Michael is determined that Bank House should continue to play a major role at the centre of the town's business, cultural and social life.

The Bank House was listed in the Good Pub Guide's Top 10 UK Town Pubs 2019. Two years ago it was named by the guide as the UK's Town Pub of the Year 2017.

Anthony and Jeannette, also own The Rose and Crown at Snettisham, which was awarded the title of The Good Pub Guide's UK Pub of the Year in 2015.