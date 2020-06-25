Home   News   Article

Award-winning Norfolk chef cooks up a treat for staff at King's Lynn hospital

By Rebekah Chilvers


Published: 13:29, 25 June 2020
 | Updated: 13:32, 25 June 2020

A Norfolk chef has taken over the kitchens at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital to cook up a treat for hard-working NHS staff today.

Charlie Hodson, renowned chef and founder of Charlie’s Norfolk Food Heroes, is creating a special two-course meal for over 200 Team QEH colleagues this lunchtime.

As co-organiser of the Holkham Festive Food Fair and the Big Norfolk Sausage Bash, Charlie is passionate about using local produce – ensuring ingredients are sourced from local suppliers.

