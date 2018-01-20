Award winning students enjoy royal audience at Sandringham Estate

A 10-year-old girl is following in her father’s footsteps by winning the same royal award he received almost 30 years ago.

The bible presented to Emily Clay, of Dersingham Primary School, was one of two awards handed to talented youngsters of the borough by The Queen at Sandringham on Sunday.

Owen Dewey with the 2017 gold medal award from The Queen after he achieved the highest A-level grades at KES left to right Jane Dewey, Lloyd Brown, Owen Dewey, Chris Dewey and Kate Dewey

King Edward VII Academy student Owen Dewey, 19, also received an award from Her Majesty after achieving this year’s Queen’s Gold Medal, which is presented to the highest achieving pupil in their A-levels.

Emily’s father, Thomas who also won The Queen’s Bible award in 1990, said: “I was very proud and delighted that Emily won the award. She worked really hard on her project and did the best she could, that’s all I can ever ask for. The fact she won was wonderful.”

Emily’s project Daniel and Lion’s Den outlines where the school’s Christian values can be found in the bible.

Thomas added:“The Queen said this is the first occasion she can remember that a father and daughter or parent and child have both won this award. She asked Emily about her project and whether she was enjoying school.”

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh attending church service at Sandringham

Owen, from South Wootton, was the KES top performing student last year after achieving two A* and an A in business studies, English literature and history.

He said: “I was nervous about going in but Her Majesty was welcoming and reassuring and we had a nice conversation about my time at KES and what I am doing now. It was a really enjoyable experience.”

He attended the presentation at The Queen’s royal residents with his parents, Chris and Jane, and sister Kate. The family were also accompanied by KES principal Lloyd Brown.

Mr Brown said: “It was wonderful for Owen to receive the Queen’s Gold Medal from Her Majesty in the presence of his family at Sandringham. It was a great privilege to see him receive the award and I know he was very proud.”