Young people from across West Norfolk were celebrated at an awards night which highlighted achievements in vocational training programmes.

The Open Road Norfolk Awards 2025 event on Wednesday was attended by students, families, school representatives, employers and sponsors who marked another year of success.

The event, held at Open Road’s King’s Lynn centre on Rollesby Road, highlighted the achievements of students aged 13–18 who have thrived taking part in programmes designed to prevent exclusion and build brighter futures.

In total, more than 60 qualifications were awarded across motor vehicle and construction, and, for the first time, three new achievement awards were handed out, sponsored by Snap-on.

“These awards are proof that when schools, families and employers work together, young people achieve incredible things,” said Martin Slater, managing director of Open Road.

“Our students have shown resilience, talent and determination and they deserve to be recognised.”

Special recognition was also given to sponsors and partners, including Copart, Stephenson Smart, Adrian Flux Insurance and Norfolk Community Foundation, whose support throughout the year has been invaluable, the vocational education charity said.

A highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Snap-on sponsored awards for excellence and achievement. Darren Hodgetts, Snap-on diagnostics national sales manager, presented them, with each of the winners receiving a brand-new Snap-on bike.

The event also marked Open Road Norfolk’s next chapter - the countdown to a new Thetford training centre opening in January.

This expansion will build on Open Road Norfolk’s proven community-first model within Norfolk, working alongside local schools and employers to support even more young people who are at risk of becoming NEET - not in education, employment or training.

“At Open Road Norfolk we are proud to be part of a community-led solution to the NEET crisis,” said Jo Pearson, chairperson of trustees.

“Awards Night is always a reminder of what this work is really about, young people finding confidence, purpose, and futures they can believe in. We Started in King’s Lynn and are soon expanding to Thetford, Open Road shows how a local idea can grow into a wider community response.”