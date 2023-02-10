The clock is ticking with not long to go now until the Mayor’s Business Awards evening.

The winners will be announced at the black-tie event which is being held on Friday, March 3.

Last year's Mayor's Business Awards

The sold out event will see businesses come together to compete in 11 different categories at the Alive Corn Exchange.

The category for Apprentice Of The Year is being sponsored by Greenyard Frozen, a large supplier of fruit and vegetables, based at the Hardwick Industrial Estate in Lynn.

Brendan Legrove, general manager for UK and Ireland at Greenyard Frozen said: “Greenyard are proud to support the Mayor’s Business Awards again this year.

James Ingham (UPP) Cllr Paul Kumes. King's Lynn Mayor Lesley Bambridge. Karl Langham (CCF) Sharon Marriot (Iliffe Media) Rebakah Chilvers (Lynn News News Editor) Helen Peak (MSL) Paula James (Mars Group) Luke Avis (Mars Group)

“The Apprentice of the Year category is close to our hearts. “Every year we offer a range of apprenticeships in a variety of functions including engineering, IT and commercial.

The Apprentice of the Year award will be given to a trainee who has made an exceptional contribution to their workplace.

They will have demonstrated commitment to personal development, dedication to career progression and outstanding levels of success.

Guests enjoying the awards ceremony at Alive Corn Exchange last year

The finalists in this category are Ellen Skerritt from GH Hair Design and Molly Todd at SJP Solicitors.

All the finalists across the categories will be attending the black-tie event where they will find out if they will be going home with an award.

The sponsor Greenyard Frozen is a global market leader in fresh, frozen and prepared produce.

This also includes vegetables, flowers and plants, providing efficient and sustainable solutions to customers and suppliers through market-leading innovation, and outstanding service. Mr Legrove continued: “Apprenticeships provide the opportunity for people to begin their career in the food industry with us, based here in Lynn.”

The Mayor’s Business of the Year award is sponsored by headline sponsor, the Borough Council of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk. Visit https://www.greenyard.group/about-us

