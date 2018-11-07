The chance to recognise the achievements of those involved in Lynn and West Norfolk's fishing industry and associated businesses is now available with the launch of a national awards programme.

The Fishing News Awards 2019 are calling on the public to nominate fishermen, ports, retailers and businesses in categories across all aspects of commercial fishing to celebrate the commitment, skills and innovation of those that have excelled in 2018.

Categories included in the awards are Young Fisherman of the Year, Fishing Port of the Year, Processor of the Year, and the Lifetime Achievement Award. The awards will be held in Aberdeen on 16 May 2019.

Nominations for the Fishing News Awards are now open and free to enter, with people being asked to nominate friends, family, crewmates, or even themselves, for one of these accolades.

Boats return down the River Great Ouse to the shell fishing fleet after a trip to The Wash

All nominations must be received by Tuesday, February 12. A shortlist of nominees will be revealed for shortly afterwards.

Fishing News is the leading industry newspaper. Its editor David Linkie said: “The UK fishing industry lands almost £1billion worth of seafood each year, so it’s important that we recognise those who go to great lengths – in very challenging conditions – to provide us with such fantastic produce.

"The Fishing News Awards recognise not only the efforts and successes of hard-working fishermen, but also the best ports, processors, seafood retailers and much more.

"This industry demonstrates skill, bravery, innovation and adaptability on a daily basis. Yet its people are often modest and disinclined to shout about their achievements. For this reason, we invite nominations from anyone who knows of a deserving candidate in any category, particularly from their peers and colleagues."

This year sees the introduction of a new category, the Service Company of the Year award, which will recognise outstanding service to its customers, and the extension of the New Boat of the Year award to include three types of boat; demersal, pelagic and shellfish.

Other categories at the awards include Fish Processor of the Year, The Sustainability Award and specialised awards for fishermen within their particular sector of the industry.

To see the full list of categories and to submit a nomination for the Fishing News Awards, visit fishingnews.co.uk/awards and complete the online entry form.