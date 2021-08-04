At the presidential handover meeting, awards were made to three members of the Rotary Club of King's Lynn.

Two were awarded with Paul Harris Fellowships, the highest honour that can be presented, in acknowledgement of their significant contributions to rotary and the community over many years.

Pip Rippengill joined rotary in November 2000 and has been president on two occasions – in 2005 until 2006 and again in 2017to 2018.

He is currently the club treasurer, a post he has held several times in the past. Michael Pellizzaro is also a past president in 2016 until2017 and has for many years been the chairman of one of the club’s committees.

He joined rotary in October 1999. Both Michael and Pip have organised and supported the many fundraising activities that the Rotary Club of King’s Lynn put on each year to enable it to fund local, national and international good causes and charities.

In making the presentations, the retiring president, Michael Walker, referred to them as rotarians well worthy of recognition and expressed his delight at being able to make the awards.

The immediate past president was himself given a surprise presentation by the new president, Dorothy Pulsford-Harris. He was given a Rotary District 1080 community service award for voluntary work in education in West Norfolk since his retirement as head teacher of King Edward VII School in 2002.