A baby and toddler play centre in Lynn has been saved from closure after one worker decided to buy it and keep it running.

Hello Friends, located in Hanse House on Lynn’s South Quay, is under the management of Chelsea McLoughlin, who worked at the centre shortly after it opened two years ago.

She has now saved it from closure after the owners decided to close the stay-and-play group due to not having enough time to run it.

Chelsea McLoughlin is now running Hello Friends in Hanse House in Lynn

Chelsea said: “I couldn’t let it go, I love it too much. I just love all the mums and children, I’ve seen some of them grow from newborns right up until they took their first steps.”

She added: “I got made redundant from my previous job when I was 20 weeks pregnant. This was the perfect opportunity, they gave me that opportunity to come in and bring my little one with me.”

Sessions take place every day apart from Tuesdays and Sundays and there are two one-hour 45-minute sessions per day.

Priced at £8.50 per child, Chelsea has organised several new exciting activities for children and parents to enjoy, including keep-sake crafts during Christmas time.

She has also invested in new toys and play equipment for children to use.

Chelsea added: “Mums can come in and enjoy a hot drink while it's hot while the children can play in a safe place.

“There is nowhere for them to get out or hurt themselves. It's not like a soft play where you’re running after them.”