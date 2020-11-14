A West Norfolk woman has described how “her world crumbled” after it was confirmed her baby daughter had no heartbeat.

Joanne and Jason Hardy were married in September 2019, and “wanted to start a family soon after” with Joanne becoming pregnant in December

But the South Wootton couple’s baby girl Dottie May Hardy was born sleeping on August 26 this year at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Jason and Joanne Hardy, of South Wootton, whose baby girl was born sleeping at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in August. Picture: SUBMITTED

Mrs Hardy joined the Lynn-based bereavement support group Whispers from Wings last week where she told other members about her devastating experience.

Speaking about those harrowing days after her due date on Friday, August 21, she said: “I started having concerns on the Saturday night thinking the baby hadn’t moved much but I thought I was being paranoid and I was due so thought there probably wasn’t much room in there now.”

Having struggled to get to sleep that night, waking up around 3am feeling uncomfortable, Joanne knew something was not right.

The couple walked around their estate before calling the delivery suite at Lynn’s hospital, where they were told to go straight away.

Mrs Hardy continued: “That’s when our world crumbled.They couldn’t find the heartbeat.

“They didn’t need to say anything just the way the midwives and consultants looked at each other we knew it was bad news.”

They had an ultrasound to confirm the baby was a girl and she was born sleeping at 1.58am weighing 7lb 9oz.

The Lynn News Charity of the Year campaign for a new Maternity Bereavement Suite at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital has taken a step closer to completion thanks to a donation by the hospital’s charitable fund.

Building is expected to be completed by April 2021, and the new suite will create an even more homely and relaxing environment for families to say their fond farewells in.

Mrs Hardy says she was able to experience precious memories with Dottie as Theresa’s Tiny Treasures bereavement charity took photos, hand and foot prints as keepsakes for the family.

“The midwives that looked after us were absolutely amazing, I can’t thank them enough,” Mrs Hardy added.

The couple are expecting to receive the post-mortem examination results on November 24.

Meanwhile, fundraising continues for the Maternity Bereavement Suite appeal for furnishings for the new suite.

Whispers from Wings are also selling £6 packs of Christmas cards for the cause, which can be purchased by contacting the group directly on Facebook.

If you would like to donate to the Maternity Bereavement Suite, please contact fundraising executive Laurence Morlaas on 01553 613373, or at Laurence.morlaas@qehkl.nhs.uk.

Alternatively, you can visit the hospital's Just Giving page at www.justgiving.com/campaign/QEHMaternityBereavementSuite