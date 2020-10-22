An early pregnancy loss charity teamed up with a West Norfolk town church and other buildings to ensure Baby Loss Awareness Week [BLAW] was recognised in style.

St Edmunds Church in Downham took part in the global commemoration for the first time after the rector Father James Mather was contacted by CRADLE ambassador Jade Blaney.

Fr Mather personally paid for J.R Light & Sound to light up the historic King’s Walk venue in pink and blue for an hour last Thursday.

St Edmund's Church in Downham is lit up for Baby Loss Awareness Week [BLAW]. Picture: SUBMITTED

Mrs Blaney said: “I saw the church had been lit up blue for the NHS so I thought there must be the infrastructure to light it up again.

“I would not have asked him if I knew he was going to pay for it himself! It was a lovely thing to do and I would like to thank him as he did not have to do it.”

The picture of St Edmund’s was shared online by people as far as South Africa as people across the world raised awareness of baby loss.

Downham's Jade Blaney is a CRADLE ambassador for Norfolk. Picture: SUBMITTED

An International Wave of Light took place on October 15 as part of the commemoration. The Town Hall and Corn Exchange were also lit up for BLAW as reported in Tuesday’s Lynn News.

Mrs Blaney said: “To light a candle and illuminate the buildings is to remember the babies and to honour them.

“It should not be a taboo subject. People do not always know how to support others when they experience a loss. Lighting a candle shows you should not be afraid and there is a support network available.

“As a charity CRADLE is available all year round for support, not just during BLAW.”

Mrs Blaney also helped to raise £685 for the charity during BLAW by hosting an online raffle in which prizes were donated by local businesses, friends and family.

As a CRADLE ambassador, Mrs Blaney supports Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH), the James Paget in Great Yarmouth and the Norfolk and Norwich.

She has previously delivered oupatient packs to the hospitals so thatmore women will be signposted to the charity’s support and services.

The QEH also marked BLAW by sharing content on social media and illuminating the Day Surgery Unit.

Hospital staff were also raising awareness of the Maternity Bereavement Suite Appeal, which was voted as the Lynn News Charity of the Year for 2020.

Charity of the Year 2020 - QEH Maternity Bereavement Suite logo (30293014

The suite requires £185,000 to be built and will enable families to spend time with their babies in a more homely environment away from the maternity suite.

This would improve the environment and facilities at the Trust for families who are unfortunate enough to lose their babies.

It was announced by the hospital yesterday that a local person who has lived in Norfolk for 50 years has donated £10,000 to the appeal after reading about the campaign in the Lynn News.

If you would also like to donate visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/QEHMaternityBereavementSuite.