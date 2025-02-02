Former students of King’s Lynn’s Springwood High School return to school to collect awards and GCSE certificates
Published: 06:00, 02 February 2025
The graduating Class of 2024 returned to a Lynn school for a celebratory evening held to honour their achievements.
More than 100 of Springwood High School’s former Year 11 students gathered with staff, friends, and family in the school’s Peter Hopkins Hall for the key stage 4 presentation evening.
The cohort received their GCSE certificates at the annual event, where individual prizes were also presented for each subject, along with six additional achievement awards.