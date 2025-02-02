The graduating Class of 2024 returned to a Lynn school for a celebratory evening held to honour their achievements.



More than 100 of Springwood High School’s former Year 11 students gathered with staff, friends, and family in the school’s Peter Hopkins Hall for the key stage 4 presentation evening.



The cohort received their GCSE certificates at the annual event, where individual prizes were also presented for each subject, along with six additional achievement awards.

Former students reunited at the school to collect their awards

Former students and staff celebrated the award win

Students were given prestigious awards for their hard work

Staff were delighted to celebrate the student's hard work

Many students were recognised for their outstanding achievements while studying at Springwood

Staff celebrated student's achievements at the school. Picture: Ian Burt



