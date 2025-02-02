Home   News   Article

Former students of King’s Lynn’s Springwood High School return to school to collect awards and GCSE certificates

By Lucy Carter
Published: 06:00, 02 February 2025

The graduating Class of 2024 returned to a Lynn school for a celebratory evening held to honour their achievements.

More than 100 of Springwood High School’s former Year 11 students gathered with staff, friends, and family in the school’s Peter Hopkins Hall for the key stage 4 presentation evening.

The cohort received their GCSE certificates at the annual event, where individual prizes were also presented for each subject, along with six additional achievement awards.

Former students reunited at the school to collect their awards
Students came back to the school to collect their awards
Former students and staff celebrated the award win
Students were given prestigious awards for their hard work
Staff were delighted to celebrate the student's hard work
Past students from Springwood High School returned for the special evening
Proud students collected their awards during the presentation evening
The hall was packed with students ready to collect their awards
Past students from Springwood were awarded for their hard work
Staff and students celebrated their hard work
Students gathered at the Peter Hopkins Hall to collect their awards
Many students were recognised for their outstanding achievements while studying at Springwood
Staff celebrated student's achievements at the school. Picture: Ian Burt
