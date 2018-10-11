Back to the 1940s for tea dance in Downham Market

40s Tea Dance for Silver Sunday, at Downham Market Library.. (4641458)

Dozens of people were transported back to a bygone era at Downham Market Library on Saturday afternoon as the venue hosted a 40s tea dance.

The library held the event as part of Silver Sunday, which celebrates older people, and offered live music, tea and cake and the chance to dance.

40s Tea Dance for Silver Sunday, at Downham Market Library...Library Manager Fran Valentine offering guests refreshments at the library tea dance. (4641492)

A post on Downham Market Library’s Facebook page described the afternoon as “fantastic”.

It said: “Our 40s tea dance was a roaring success!”

The event had some assistance, with Morrisons and Tesco providing cake, and The Castle Hotel and Discover Downham Heritage Centre supplying tea.

The post added: “Back Two, the incredible duo Sally and Paul, whose live music had everyone smiling, dancing and singing along to tunes from days gone by.

“Thank you to everyone who came, hope you enjoyed it as much as we did. We’re definitely doing this again.”