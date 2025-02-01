Senior management team members from the College of West Anglia stepped into the shoes of apprentices as a part of National Apprenticeship Week.

Running from February 10 to 16, this year’s event focuses on the theme ‘Skills for Life’, highlighting how apprenticeships provide students with essential skills for successful careers while helping employers build a future-ready workforce.

Kerry Heathcote, deputy chief executive and vice-principal, visited Bramham Electrical in King’s Lynn and apprentice Charlie Moore. Charlie has completed a Level 3 apprenticeship in electrotechnical installation and maintenance. He also competed in the WorldSkills Competition finals last year and won a gold medal in the electrical installation competition.

Kerry Heathcote taking part in Back to the Floor with apprentice Charlie Moore: Picture: College of West Anglia

Both Trevor Bramham, director of Bramham Electrical, and Charlie gave Kerry a tour of the recently finished site. Charlie highlighted the areas where he has worked and how the training he had received through the college enabled him to fulfil the client’s brief.

Apprentice Charlie Moore at work at Bramham Electrical. Picture: College of West Anglia

After taking part in the Back to the Floor initiative, Kerry said: "Participating in our college Back to the Floor activity each year, continues to inspire me. This year, I was delighted to spend time with our World Skills UK gold medal-winning apprentice, Charlie, and his employer, Trevor Bramham of Bramham Electrical.

Kerry Heathcote, deputy chief executive and vice-principal, visited Bramham Electrical in Lynn and apprentice Charlie Moore. Picture: College of West Anglia

“Not only did I get the opportunity to see some fantastic on-site installation work at a new architect’s office in King’s Lynn, but I was also able to engage at length with Charlie and Trevor, asking a whole host of questions about their experience of engaging with our college.”