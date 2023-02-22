MP Jerome Mayhew called on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to back the campaign for a new hospital to replace Lynn's ailing QEH.

Mr Mayhew, speaking in the House of Commons for Prime Minister's Questions, signalled how support to replace the Queen Elizabeth Hospital was not confined to the constituency of North West Norfolk represented by James Wild.

It extends, he told Parliament, to his constituency of Broadland as well as North Norfolk, Norwich North, Mid Norfolk, South West Norfolk, Huntingdon, North West Cambridgeshire and South Holland and The Deepings.

The QEH has more than 3,000 wooden and metal props holding up the building and campaigners hope Lynn will be first in line for a new hospital when funding is announced.

QEH King's Lynn. Kicking can down the road protest from QEH to Gaywood. Pictured in front on right Laurs Skaife-Knight (Chief Executive ) QEH. Joe Rust.with at back on second right Rob Colwell. with supporters.. (62069771)

Mr Sunak explained that the hospital had received around £50million to deal with the most immediate concerns.

He told the Commons: "The department is looking through those bids. He will know that I can't comment on specific ones but the selected hospitals will be announced in due course."

Last month, campaigners accused decision makers of kicking the can down the road with regards to a funding announcement.

The 'Save The QEH' group physically kicked cans down a mile-long stretch in their latest protest as they marched to Gaywood Conservative Club from Lynn's crumbling Queen Elizabeth Hospital.