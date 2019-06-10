Baden Powell is a cockler once again out in The Wash

Lynn's historic boat Baden Powell has been cockling again.

When Tim Clayton began working on the 1900-built, 2017-rebuilt Lynn cockler, the idea of taking her cockling again was in his mind.

Last Wednesday that objective was realised when he and some of the volunteers who have been involved in the project left the waterfront pontoons at 10am and headed north to The Wash.

With a brisk south-east wind and a falling tide, the mainsail, foresail and jib were raised and provided sufficient power to take the 34ft wooden craft to over eight knots down the river and out towards the cockle beds, where the boat anchored and waited for the tide to fall and leave her dry on the northern end of Thief Sand.

Baden Powell out in The Wash cockling

Then all hands went overboard to seek out the cockles with rakes, just as first owners the Cooks did in 1900, and then a succession of owners did until the 1980s.

Without much experience to call upon among the new crew, the cockles proved elusive.

But by trial and error (and with guidance and enthusiastic permission from the Eastern Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority) enough were found for Tim to prepare for all present a taster dish and an amazing broth cooked in seawater on a camping stove.

So a long-held objective was achieved. But for Tim and his determined team of volunteers it was more than that: it was a dream come true.