Local cadets who will support new West Norfolk Mayor Paul Bland, received their badges at last Thursday’s Mayor-Making ceremony at King’s Lynn Town Hall.



The young people represent the Air Force, Army, Fire, Police and Sea Cadets and will support the mayor and deputy mayor at various functions throughout the year.

Mr Bland said: “These young people will be excellent ambassadors for me, as well as the organisations they represent, over my mayoral year.

“They will play an active part at many functions, and I thank them for the support they plan to give to me and my deputy.”

Representatives are : Sea Cadets, Amelia Walters. Army Cadets, Dylan Lewis. Air Cadets, Grace Munson. Police Cadets, Alex Reeve. Fire Cadets, Dulcie Hornigold.