Greggs to reopen 800 stores on Thursday - but not in King's Lynn

By Greg Plummer
-
Published: 11:51, 16 June 2020
 | Updated: 11:52, 16 June 2020

Greggs has today announced the locations of the 800 shops it is set to reopen on Thursday.

Following a successful trial in a selection of shops in the North East, the leading food-on-the-go retailer is ready to begin reopening in a number of areas across the country.

But the three King's Lynn stores are not among the 800 listed and are not expected to reopen their doors until early next month.

