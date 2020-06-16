Greggs to reopen 800 stores on Thursday - but not in King's Lynn
Published: 11:51, 16 June 2020
| Updated: 11:52, 16 June 2020
Greggs has today announced the locations of the 800 shops it is set to reopen on Thursday.
Following a successful trial in a selection of shops in the North East, the leading food-on-the-go retailer is ready to begin reopening in a number of areas across the country.
But the three King's Lynn stores are not among the 800 listed and are not expected to reopen their doors until early next month.
