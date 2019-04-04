Baking comes Alive as West Norfolk venues hold charity sale
Published: 16:30, 04 April 2019
| Updated: 16:30, 04 April 2019
A Lynn-based children’s charity has been boosted thanks to bake sales held at a number of Alive Leisure’s West Norfolk venues this morning (Thursday, April 4).
The event, held at the Alive Corn Exchange, Alive Lynnsport, Alive Oasis, Hunstanton, and Alive Downham Leisure, raised more than £360 for Little Discoverers which provides early education for pre-school children with movement difficulties and delayed development.
Pictured with some of the bakes at the Alive Corn Exchange are members of the marketing team, from left, Kathryn Bithray, Charlotte Wright and Sarah Dignam.