A 23-year-old Lynn man has been handed a 20-month ban after admitting driving while over the drink-drive limit.

Eimantas Romanov, of Windsor Road, also pleaded guilty to a charge of driving without insurance at Lynn’s Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The court heard he had 79 micograms of alcohol in 100 mililitres of breath in Lynn on March 23.

The legal limit it 35.

He was fined £200 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 in costs.