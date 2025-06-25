A popular band is busy rehearsing for its big performance at the iconic Festival Too.

Modern Haze, a trio comprising Jack Diggle from Wisbech, Jake Webb from Lynn, and Devon Arnold, originally from America but now living in West Norfolk, is known for performing indie rock music at pubs and venues in the area.

They have since branched out of the county and have taken to stages in Soho, Camden, Dublin and Norwich.

West Norfolk band Modern Haze

Now, the band is excited to perform at Lynn’s free musical event, Festival Too.

The festival is known for being the largest free event of its kind in Europe and attracts thousands of visitors each year.

Modern Haze formed three years ago when Devon, Jack and Jake met each other through mutual friends.

Jack Diggle, Jake Webb and Devon Arnold form Mordern Haze

The band describe their music to be similar to the Arctic Monkeys and Kings of Leon.

Both Jack and Jake studied music at Lynn’s College of West Anglia campus.

They had all performed in bands before forming Modern Haze.

Jack is the lead singer, Jake plays the guitar, and Devon plays the drums.

Mordern Haze in action

“We have gone from strength to strength,” Jack said.

“We are going in the right direction, we have got gigs lined up in Norwich for next month.

“We played at the Lattice House pub regularly before it closed, so people may know us from there.

“We are very excited for Festival Too. It is nice because one of the lads performing in the band before us has music students who we went to college with. A shoutout to CWA for that.”

Modern Haze will be performing on Sunday, June 29 at King Staithe Square between 2.40pm-3.10pm.

Before them, Without My Addiction, which also has a former CWA student in it, will take to the stage from 1.10-1.40pm.