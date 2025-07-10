A town band who are set to perform at Festival Too this weekend have collaborated with a men’s mental health charity.

Lynn band the 355’s are set to debut their deeply personal new single ‘Sometimes’ in collaboration with the West Norfolk men’s mental health charity The 8:56 Foundation on Friday night.

The track marks a partnership aimed at breaking the silence around men’s mental health.

The 355's are taking to the stage at Festival Too this weekend

The 355’s are one of the many local bands performing at Lynn’s free music festival, thought to be the largest of its kind.

‘Sometimes’ has been described as “more than a song” and expresses the importance of speaking about men’s mental health.

Adam, from the 355’s, said: “This project is about showing men that they’re not alone, and that reaching out can make all the difference.

“Music has the power to connect and heal, and we hope ‘Sometimes’ inspires men everywhere to start those conversations.”

Fellow bandmate Bert added: “Sometimes it’s about realising you need help and wanting to change.”

Richard Watson from the 8:56 Foundation emphasised the deeper message behind the track.

He said: “The key themes of ‘Sometimes’ highlight the importance of vulnerability, resilience, and support.

“Bert’s lyrics reflect real experiences and emotions, echoing the message that getting men to talk about their mental health is key to breaking down stigma and saving lives.”

The 8:56 Foundation champions men’s mental health awareness, and Festival Too has “played a key role in supporting their work”.

“Sometimes” will be released on Friday, July 11, coinciding with the 355’s live performance at Festival Too.

An acoustic set will follow at HMV in King’s Lynn on Saturday, July 12.

The band have released a four-track EP with all profits from the track going to the 8:56 Foundation to support their ongoing efforts in mental health support and training.

This can be purchased via its website.

What is coming up this weekend at Festival Too?

This weekend is the festival finale. Friday’s entertainment starts with Easy Tears at 7.30pm, followed by The 355s around 8.15pm, Eades around 9pm and headliners Ash scheduled for a 10pm performance. This iconic Northern Irish trio, fresh from their Glastonbury set, are known for hits including ‘Oh Yeah’, ‘Girl from Mars’ and ‘Shining Light’.

Saturday’s line-up starts with Little Planets at 7pm, followed by Adam Tucker 7.50pm, Jo O’Meara, who was a member of the popular S Club group, at 8.45pm, with multi-platinum selling artist Ella Henderson bringing the festival to a close with an hour-long performance due to start at 10pm.

Ella has had more than a billion streams and 11 UK 10 hits including ‘Glow’, ‘Let’s Go Home Together’, ‘Ghost’ and collaborations with Sigala, Kygo and David Guetta. Her powerhouse vocals are set to be a fitting end to the anniversary event.

There will also be town centre roving entertainment on Saturday including music, a balloon artist and wooden figurine man.

There’s also the Festival Too After Party at the Corn Exchange with dancing to 90s anthems so make sure you get your tickets.