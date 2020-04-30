Despite having to postpone the release of their first EP due to the coronavirus, a country rock band has spent their time recording a charity single for the NHS instead.

Stef Judd, the band leader of Flatland Kings, said the group has also helped to raise £1,500 for Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital over the last two weeks through an online gig and sponsored head shave.

Mr Judd, 41, who lives in Terrington St Clement, said the band met through online video communications to release the single called ‘What Really Matters’.