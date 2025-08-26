An aerial photographer has helped capture a cracking music video for a West Norfolk band.

Graham Cooke, the man behind Drone People, offered his services for free to Kissed by Vultures, as the team set sail at 6am one morning earlier this month to create the video.

Kissed By Vultures, a three-piece indie rock band, has been working with Graham for some time, with this the third video created for them with the help of his talents.

The Drone People helped capture a new video for Kissed by Vultures

Graham, who has been in the music industry for 30 years, said: “I enjoy working with them because I like their music.

“They are some young lads making decent records. I have offered my services to them for free to help promote what they do.”

The video, which can be watched by clicking here, is about lost love and gives an illusion that somebody is leaving town, their hearts broken. Graham said he tried to capture that as simply as possible.

Graham, alongside the band, got on a boat outside Marriott's Warehouse on the South Quay and sailed up the river to give the impression that someone is leaving, before returning one and a half hours later. It took longer to organise than to create the video.

“I rarely charge people a lot of money - generally expenses. I have the talent to do what they need, and I enjoy doing it,” Graham added.

Kissed by Vultures has a new album out, which is available on Spotify.

Meanwhile, Graham also has a film entered into the judging stages of Fakenham Film Festival, which will be shown on the big screen soon in September, which he is “very proud” of.