A town band say they are “still on a high” following their performance at Festival Too.

Modern Haze, a trio comprising Jack Diggle from Wisbech, Jake Webb from Lynn, and Devon Arnold, originally from America but now living in West Norfolk, performed its indie rock music on Sunday.

The band took to the stage during the first few days of the festival, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

Modern Haze are 'still on a high' following their performance on Sunday

On Sunday afternoon, Modern Haze performed their “biggest hometown gig to date”, where they got to meet plenty of their fans.

Lead singer Jack said: “It was a brilliant gig - we’re still on a high to be honest.

“It was our biggest hometown gig to date, and we really enjoyed talking to and getting pictures with fans.

Modern Haze took to the stage at Festival Too on Sunday

“Festival Too called us ‘absolute superstars’, which is a great compliment. Who knows, we may be back next year.”

Modern Haze have played at a number of West Norfolk venues, but have since branched out of the county and have taken to stages in Soho, Camden, Dublin and Norwich.

Their next gig lined up is headlining Voodoo Daddy's in Norwich on July 12.