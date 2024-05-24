Bands are set to battle for honours as a popular contest is launched today (Friday).

Entry for West Norfolk Battle of the Bands 2024 is now underway for musicians wanting to take part and more details can be found at: www.west-norfolk.gov.uk/battleofthebands

Last year's winners Wicca with host Simon Rowe, of Radio West Norfolk

Entries close on July 18 and the grand final will be held on The Green in Hunstanton on August 3 as part of the Hunstanton Rocks music weekend.

The competition has a prestigious prize of a slot on stage at next year’s Festival Too, which attracts thousands to King’s Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place to see local acts perform alongside headline bands and singers during the summer.

The hotly contested Battle of the Bands is being organised by West Norfolk Council and Radio West Norfolk and is open to bands in the West Norfolk area.

