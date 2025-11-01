Compete against friends and family in our weekly online quiz - the Saturday Social.

There are 13 questions in total - simply scroll down to the bottom of the page for the answers.

1. TRUE OR FALSE? Your foot contains more bones than your hand?

2. WHO AM I? Can you name this famous face - and the huge 80s band he was in?

3. ODD ONE OUT: Which one of these is the odd one out - and why?

Explorer, Focus, Frontera, Kuga, Mustang, Puma.

4. REMEMBER WHEN? The following events all occurred in a year in living memory. Do you know the year?

▶ Gordon Brown becomes Britain's new PM, as Tony Blair stepped down

▶ Four-year-old Madeleine McCann disappeared

▶ Fabio Capello was named as the new England manager

▶ The Kindle was released

5. WHAT'S COOKING: Traditional Lincolnshire sausages are flavoured mainly with which herb?

6. QUESTION OF SPORT: Name the two clubs from London that play in the top tier of English rugby - the Gallagher PREM

7. POPTEASER: With which films do you associate these hits?

▶ Staying Alive

▶ Born Slippy?

▶ Up Where We Belong

8. WORDWISE: We all have a philtrum. But what is it?

9. WHICH... is the only vowel on a standard keyboard that is not on the top line of letters?

10. WHAT… is the name of the theory that explains the origin and evolution of the universe?

11. HOW... long is the Channel Tunnel?

▶ 31 miles

▶ 41 miles

▶ 51 miles?

12. IN… the nursery rhyme Monday’s Child - which child ‘works hard for his living’?

13. WHERE AM I? In which UK city will you find this sign?

ANSWERS: 1 False, each hand contains 27 bones and each foot contains 26; 2 Gary Kemp of Spanda Ballet; 3 They are all models of cars made by Ford, apart from the Frontera, which is produced by Vauxhall; 4 2007; 5 Sage; 6 Saracens and Harlequins; 7 Staying Alive - Saturday Night Fever, Born Slippy - Trainspotting, Up Where We Belong - An Officer and a Gentleman; 8 It’s the dent between your nose and your lips; 9 A; 10 The Big Bang Theory; 11 31 miles; 12 Saturday’s child; 13 Edinburgh.