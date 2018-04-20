Bank branch ‘used by 208 people’ axed in Swaffham

The Swaffham branch of Barclays Bank is closing this summer after officials claim only 208 customers exclusively use its service.

Barclays Bank in Market Place is closing on July 27 due to a reduction in counter transactions over recent years.

A spokesman said: “The number of counter transactions has gone down in the previous 24 months.

“And additionally 70 per cent of our branch customers also use other ways to do their banking such as online and by telephone.

“Customers using ways to do their banking has increased by 17 per cent since 2012.

“In the past 12 months, 34 per cent of this branch’s customers have been using neighbouring branches.

“We’ve identified that only 208 customers use this branch exclusively for their banking.”

Customers can access a counter experience at alternative branches or at the post office, where they can pay in, withdraw cash and check balances.

The spokesman added: “We want to make staying in control of your everyday banking as easy and convenient as possible.

“Over the years, we’ve introduced many ways you can bank without having to come into a branch.

“Mobile banking, online banking, telephone banking, Barclays Pingit, the post office, and link cash machines.”