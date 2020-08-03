Bank Holiday bus replacements from King's Lynn to Downham Market

Buses will replace trains between Lynn and Downham during the August Bank Holiday weekend as part of ongoing plans to allow for eight-car trains on the Fen Line.

The engineering work will take place from Friday, August 28 to Monday, August 31 as Great Northern and Greater Anglia passengers are being asked to check before travelling.

The work is part of a £27m investment, programme funded by the Department for Transport to increase capacity on the busy route between Cambridge and Lynn.