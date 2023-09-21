A team at a town bank have been breaking a sweat to raise money for the charity Teenage Cancer Trust.

Staff at NatWest in Lynn aimed to cycle 1,800 miles on an exercise bike in order to raise money for the charity last week.

The bank was also raising money through a tombola, raffles and games such as ‘guess the number of sweets in a jar’.

Barnaby Macleod (left) Cerys Brodowski (centre) Lisa Macleod (right)

Staff were taking it in turns to cycle every day rain or shine. When the Lynn News visited last Friday afternoon, Barnaby Macleod was outside cycling after just finishing his day at sixth form.

He was joined by staff members Cerys Brodowski, pictured centre, and Lisa Macleod, right, who were offering words of encouragement to keep him motivated.

Cerys said: “Fundraisers like this are what bring people together, we aim to raise as much money as possible.”

The bank are trying to cycle 1800 miles as a market

The fundraiser was happening across the whole of the NatWest company, with each branch supporting the charity.