A bank in Lynn has temporarily closed for a couple of weeks while it undergoes a refurbishment.

HSBC on Lynn’s New Conduit Street closed its doors on Friday, March 8 while internal building work takes place.

Paul Sargent, local director of the branch, said: “We continue to invest in our branch network to make our customers’ experience banking with us a good one.

HSBC in Lynn is temporarily closed

“We are pleased that our Lynn branch is getting a refresh, with some painting, new signage and the installation of new state-of-the-art cash machines, which we are excited about.”

Customers needing to use banking services can visit their local post office for support or travel to the nearest HSBC bank located in Wisbech.

Lynn’s branch will re-open on Tuesday, March 26.

Mr Sargent added: “We have been talking to customers about the temporary closure for the last month, and while we are having the work done people can continue to use their nearest Post Office for day-to-day transactions, plus mobile and online banking is available 24/7 in addition to being able to call our contact centre.”

They will also be hosting community pop-up events a few doors down at The Place where staff will be on hand to support customers.