Nationwide in Lynn will host free support clinics to offer advice to those affected by dementia.

Throughout August, Dementia UK, the specialist dementia nursing charity, and Nationwide will join forces to provide free face-to-face advice clinics, offering specialist support from the charity’s Admiral Nurses.

It aims to offer a comfortable and private environment to encourage tailored and effective support for any aspect of dementia, including emotional, practical, financial, and legal advice.

Specialist admiral nurses will provide support for many different aspects of dementia

This initiative is part of Nationwide’s larger Fairer Futures scheme, which partners with charities addressing four of the UK’s biggest social issues, including family poverty, youth homelessness, dementia, and cancer.

The clinics will be at the New Conduit Street Nationwide branch on August 12, 13 and 14.

Nationwide is funding 30 dementia specialist Admiral Nurse posts through Dementia UK, and is hosting 200 pop-up clinics in branches across the country.

Open to anyone and completely anonymous, appointments can be booked via Dementia UK’s website.

Ruby Guild, an admiral nurse at Dementia UK, said: “We’re looking forward to returning to Norfolk. Nationwide branches offer a safe and private space for people to access specialist support for dementia, and the Fairer Futures partnership is helping us bring face-to-face support to people in a familiar location.”

Debbie Crosbie, chief executive officer of Nationwide, said: “By working with Dementia UK to fund more Admiral Nurses and turning our branches into dementia clinics, we’re helping to tackle the country’s leading cause of death.

“We believe this and Nationwide Fairer Futures will change hundreds of thousands of lives for the better.”