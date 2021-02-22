Banned driver caught after ignoring red light in King's Lynn

Police who saw a driver go through a red light in Lynn found him to be disqualified.

The marked police vehicle followed the Audi A6 driven by Vytautas Kazlauskis after the offence in Regent Way.

They passed through St James Street and into Railway Road at which point the officer signalled for the Audi to be pulled over.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (44184589)

Prosecutor Michael Devaney told magistrates in Lynn on Thursday: “The driver appeared to think that the emergency lights were for another purpose and continued to drive down Railway Road, into Loke Road and then Sir Lewis Street where he came to a stop.”

It emerged that Kazlauskis, who was stopped on December 7 last year, had been disqualified for 18 months in March last year for drink-driving.

On Thursday, the 54-year-old defendant, of Sir Lewis Street, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and having no insurance.

Solicitor Charlotte Winchester, mitigating, said Kazlauskis told her that he had insured a friend to drive the car so that they could both get to and from work.

The friend had driven to his house near the Baptist Church but didn’t want to take Kazlauskis home because he was tired so the defendant decided to drive himself.

“He said it was very much a one-off,” added Miss Winchester.

Kazlauskis was given six penalty points, fined £200 and ordered to pay £50 costs plus a £34 victim surcharge.