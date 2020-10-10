Banned driver caught in King's Lynn

A Lynn resident has been fined £750 for driving while disqualified.

Egidijus Petrauskas was banned from the roads for 22 months in December 2018 for drink-driving.

But he was stopped by police in an Alfa Romeo in Gaywood Road, Lynn, just before 6pm on July 28.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (39098373)

The 28-year-old, of Austin Street, was arrested.

"In interview, he stated that he thought his driving ban had finished," prosecutor Lesla Small told town magistrates on Thursday.

Petrauskas pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and having no insurance.

Solicitor Liz Symonds, in mitigation, said her client works at a factory in Thetford.

"He works about 12 to 14 hours a day. On that day he borrowed his friend's car because the driver who picks him up wasn't available. Because he's a team leader it would have been difficult if he hadn't gone in that day.

"He accepts that he should have taken the day off or found someone else to take him in."

As well as the fine, Petrauskas was given six penalty points on his licence and ordered to pay £145 costs and £75 victim surcharge.

There was no separate penalty for the insurance matter but his licence will be endorsed.