Banned driver caught out while heading to work, King's Lynn court told

A Lynn man who took the risk of driving to work while disqualified has received a further ban.

Aleksandar Ochapkin, 64, was spotted pulling up outside a shop in Raby Avenue, North Lynn.

Town magistrates heard on Thursday that Ochapkin told police that he had no form of identification with him.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (50434591)

“An officer noted a wallet on the back seat of the car which had the [driving] licence of the man. The officer ran checks and discovered he was disqualified until May 2022,” said prosecutor Priscilla Afful-Mensah.

A 19-month ban had been imposed in October 2020 for drink-driving, the court was told.

Ochapkin, of Pleasant Road, pleaded guilty to driving on July 17, 2021, while disqualified.

In mitigation, solicitor Ruth Johnson said her client had quickly gained a new job after losing his previous one.

“But the driver who usually transported him to and from work was unwell. Mr Ochapkin therefore wasn’t able to get to work,” added Miss Johnson.

“He was concerned about losing a second job so he describes to me that he incredibly foolishly too a risk. That risk did not pay off.

“The intention might have been to drive further but, thankfully, he hadn’t got very far at all.”

Ochapkin was disqualified for 11 months, fined £538 and ordered to pay £105 costs, plus a £54 victim surcharge.