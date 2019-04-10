Banner advertising mental health charity fundraiser believed to be stolen in King's Lynn

A banner advertising an event which hopes to raise hundreds of pounds for a mental health charity has been stolen according to organisers.

King's Lynn Cycling Club had obtained permission from the borough council to put three banners up in the town promoting their 'Pedal Lynn' event in aid of West Norfolk MIND.

However, a banner which was put on the railings near to the Walks and St James Multi-Storey car park has now gone missing.

It was put up on Friday evening, but organisers realised it had gone without warning by Sunday lunchtime.

Organisers of Pedal Lynn believe this banner was stolen from King's Lynn railings near St James Multi-Storey car park

Phil Seaman of King's Lynn Cycling Club said he contacted the borough council, Highways and the police, but none of them were aware of why or how it had disappeared.

Mr Seaman said: "It's pretty disgraceful if it's been stolen because the banner is advertising a big mental health charity event.

"We have got two other big banners up by Southgates and also on the Pedal Revolution shop on the main road, but this was in a prime location which is why we wanted it put up".

The banner was advertising the Pedal Lynn Sportive, which is taking place on Sunday, June 9 from Great Massingham Village Hall.

King's Lynn Cycling Club had chosen West Norfolk MIND as the charity this year, an independent local charity aiming to promote positive mental health and social inclusion.

The disappearance of the banner has been posted on the group's social media pages as they attempt to trace it.

Mr Seaman added: "We have thought about seeing if it's on CCTV but by the time that's sorted, the event will have been and gone.

"It was put up by myself and a friend on Friday evening. We do things properly, so we had contacted the borough council for permission to put the banner up".

Registration for Pedal Lynn Sportive is now open. For more information on how to get involved visit the website at http://www.kingslynncyclingclub.co.uk/pedal-lynn/.