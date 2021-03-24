The company behind Beers of Europe is preparing to open The Warehouse Taproom Bar and Restaurant as covid restrictions are eventually eased.

The converted warehouse, at Setch, aims to offer a warm and inviting environment with a friendly atmosphere and excellent service.

It adjoins the incredible Beers of Europe store.

The menu will include seasonal ingredients from local suppliers and pizzas to eat in or take away.

Restaurant manager, Hattie Bye, said: “I can’t wait to open our doors to the public, inviting you all into the unique and homely setting that is The Warehouse.

“Currently, we’re putting together our team, from chefs to front of house. Our focus will always be on amazing locally sourced food with brilliant customer service.

“Not forgetting the incredible taproom,it’s a window to a whole different world.

“It’s not just for those who are brewery followers, it’s for newcomers, too. It’ll be very much ‘try in here and buy in there.”

The bar will be the heart of the business, showcasing the best drinks from around the world, as well as serving a huge range of bottled beers direct from cask from a dedicated temperature-controlled cask room.

The bar will also feature a tap wall and a range of spirits.

Director, Jason Clark, said: “We are delighted to finally get the opportunity to open the doors.

“This started as a dream in 2016 and has been turned into reality.

“We believe we will be in a unique position in the market as not only will we be able to showcase a fantastic range of craft beers in bottle and on draught, we can also offer great local ales served direct from the cask.

“As well as beers, we will have a great range of unusual spirits, the restaurant will be serving great locally sourced food, and we feel this will really complement the businesses we already have here and will complete the shopping experience.”

The site, just off the A10, is also home to The Warehouse Antiques and Collectables and The Warehouse Bookshop.