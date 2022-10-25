A new eaterie opens this Friday on Lynn High Street, offering an eclectic menu for customers.

The Street is a venture that has been in the pipeline since March, with restauranteurs, Stacey Martin and Josh Green – owner of The Barn in Terrington St John – managing the premises.

Having taught as a lecturer in hospitality at the College of West Anglia, Stacey has moved away from teaching returning to the industry and describing their vision for the ‘clean, classic social space that offers a classic British menu with a twist’.

The Street will be opening on Friday, October 28 in the High Street, Lynn (60179059)

She said: “Everything on our menu is made from scratch, good quality and a brilliant range.

“We have a lunch menu and nibbles, charcuterie, olives, cheese which are more casual and a more formal evening menu.

“The kind of vibe is for a social space in the town centre, for single people, couples, shoppers, groups of friends to want to come inside and spend some time here.

“We also have a wine preservation system and offer wine by the glass to open up the wine experience to our customers.”

With builders and painters working against the clock for the opening, the team are having a hectic time getting the premises ready.

The bar is bright with pink oriental decorations and a flower wall perfect for visitors to take a selfie.

Restaurant manager Melissa Dix said: “We open officially for lunch on Friday and we are really excited.

Stacey added: “Our staff of 25 are local and we took on staff looking to work in the town centre.

“It has been a long slow burn to get to this point and we will be training new staff tomorrow.

“There is growth and potential for locally employed people and we’d like to encourage other businesses around here.”

The owners have placed their business vision midway between what is already on offer in the town.

Stacey said: “We are focusing on the experience and working with the customer.

“If there is something that the customer wants, such as a grown up mocktail or something that isn’t on the menu, then one of our cocktail experts will tailor make them.”