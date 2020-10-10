Barbecue drinking leads to second driving ban for Hunstanton worker

A drink-driver with four people in the car has been banned a second time for excess alcohol.

Police stopped Jose Silva in Vancouver Avenue, Lynn, at about 1am.

"They noted that he was driving a little erratically and just over the speed limit," prosecutor Lesla Small told Lynn Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

The offence occurred on April 12, at the height of lockdown.

Silva, who said he'd had some alcohol at a barbecue, failed a roadside breath test and was arrested. He later blew 63 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath; the legal limit being 35.

Miss Small told the hearing that Silva had a previous conviction for drink-driving in May 2016 and the latest incident was aggravated by the fact he had passengers.

Silva, formerly of St Edmundsbury Road in Lynn and now living in St Andrew's Close, West Dereham, pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

In mitigation, solicitor Liz Symonds said Silva had only driven that night due to a "family issue" arising, but added that it wasn't an emergency.

She said he would lose his job in Hunstanton as a result of the disqualification.

"He's disappointed with himself," she added.

Silva, 34, was banned from driving for three years, which can be cut with successful completion of a drink-driver rehabilitation course. He was also fined £110 and told to pay £45 costs and £34 victim surcharge.