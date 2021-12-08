Home   News   Article

Barbecue causes King's Lynn fire alert

By Allister Webb
-
allister.webb@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 07:49, 08 December 2021
 | Updated: 07:51, 08 December 2021

A barbecue sparked a fire alert in North Lynn last night, service chiefs say.

Emergency crews were called to Birchwood Street at around 7.30pm on Tuesday, following reports of a fire on open ground.

However, the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "This was a false alarm caused by smoke from a bbq." One Lynn-based crew attended the incident.

Fire news (49918634)
Earlier in the day, units were alerted to a blaze involving an electrical pole on Cheney Hill, Heacham.

Village-based crews were sent to the incident, which was subsequently passed to UK Power Networks personnel, shortly after 2.30pm.

