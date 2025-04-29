After being kept under wraps for months, a barbershop museum has made its debut on television.

Captain Fawcett’s Marvellous Barbershop Museum can be found within the Gentlemen’s Grooming Emporium and company HQ in Lynn.

At the beginning of 2025, the team welcomed the masterminds from BBC’s Bargain Hunt to film their intermission segment.

Richie Finney and Charlie Ross

The episode first aired on April 21 on BBC1 as a part of series 71 - and is now available to watch on iPlayer.

Bargain Hunt presenter Charlie Ross spoke to company founder Richard Finney regarding his extensive collective of historic shaving mugs.

Almost 500 mugs form a display wall at Captain Fawcett’s Marvellous Barbershop Museum, with many more in the private collection.

Mr Finney said: “It was a true delight to chat with the ever-ebullient Charlie Ross and the Bargain Hunt crew, fellow enthusiasts for all things antique.

“I am hugely intrigued by the social history to be found in objects such as shaving mugs - what incredible stories these fascinating items could tell.

“Once upon a time, barbershop regulars would each have had their own, shaving mug, razor and brush, reserved for their exclusive use and hung on a large wooden rack alongside the shaving kit of friends and neighbours.

“The barbershop has been a convivial meeting place for men over many centuries, a really important space for supporting one another’s wellbeing whilst getting a trim or decent shave.

“Should you wish to behold the mugs for yourself (there are hundreds!) do take a trip to Captain Fawcett's Marvellous Barbershop Museum where you’ll find a veritable cornucopia of tonsorial treasures - some dating back 400 years.

“You’ll be most welcome. And if you ring ahead, it is usually possible to rustle up a pot of tea and slice of cake.

“Alas, since ‘Bargain Hunt’ came calling, my small screen career appears to have stalled once more.”

For those who would like to watch the episode, it is available on iPlayer here.

Written by Abigail Watson