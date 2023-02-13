A bare-footed man kicked a detention officer in the stomach while being held in a prison cell.

John Flack, 49, of Mill Lane in Hockwold, pleaded guilty at Lynn Magistrates' Court on Thursday to the assault by beating of an emergency worker.

He had been arrested on December 14 last year for unrelated offences, and was being held in a Lynn station.

John Flack assaulted a detention officer at a police station in Lynn

Crown prosecutor Hannah Butler said that while in his cell, Flack took off some of his own clothing and began to tie it around his neck.

A detention officer entered the cell and took it from him, bringing Flack to the floor in an effort to prevent him from harming himself.

The officer said he was trying to calm Flack down but was unsuccessful, with the defendant then saying that if he was let go he would relax.

However, upon being released, Flack kicked the officer in the stomach. He was bare-footed at the time, and caused "no lasting pain" to the officer.

After that offence, Flack told officers: "Arrest me. Do what you want, I deserve it."

In mitigation, solicitor George Sorrell said Flack - who works as a carpenter and joiner - put his hands up to his actions while still at the station.

He added that Flack has been attending support services for an addiction to painkillers throughout the past few years, and one of the staff members had written a letter to vouch for him.

Mr Sorrell said Flack felt "ashamed of himself for behaving in such a manner, which was completely out of character".

He added: "He is a good man, he has become a good man again, and you can rely upon him I am sure to keep out of trouble."

Mr Sorrell therefore suggested that a fine may be more suitable for Flack, rather than a community order.

Magistrates, led by Ginny Hutton, did indeed fine Flack £577 for the assault.

He was also told to pay £145 in legal costs, a £231 victim surcharge and £50 in compensation to the detention officer - bringing his total to £1,003.

Shortly before leaving the dock, Flack said: "I do apologise."