BBC daytime show Bargain Hunt is set to return to one antique centre near Lynn.

The Warehouse Antiques & Collectables in Setch has been visited by Bargain Hunt before, while this time they could visit the new Warehouse Taproom Bar and Restaurant.

Amanda Waterfield, marketing manager said: “We are delighted once again to be welcoming Bargain Hunt back to The Warehouse Antiques and Collectables.

Bargain Hunt presenters Caroline Hawley and Eric Knowles return to Lynn for Bargain Hunt (60045085)

"With already six episodes aired on BBC One this next visit will make it eight. We are probably the most filmed antique centre in the UK!”

The antique centre has more than 100 exhibitors and dealers.