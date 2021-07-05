A barmaid on a “busman’s holiday” night out in Lynn ended up assaulting two police officers.

Drunken Chantelle Greville was abusive and swore at the officers who had asked her to calm down as she left Mojito Lounge in Broad Street at 3am.

As the 23-year-old was being arrested on May 31, she kicked the police sergeant and injured another officer.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court

At Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 23-year-old Greville pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

The court was told that her past record includes a December 2019 conviction for assaulting an emergency worker.

Claire Edgeler, mitigating, said her client had been out with friends since 8.30pm the previous day and could remember nothing of her actions. She had later apologised to the officers.

“She actually works in a bar so it was a busman’s holiday to go out drinking,” Miss Edgeler added.

“It’s not something she normally does and certainly not the level she did that night.”

For the assaults, Greville, of Fisherman’s Walk, Lynn, was told to do 60 hours’ unpaid work as part of a 12-month community order.

She was also ordered to pay £145 costs and a £95 victim surcharge. There was no separate penalty for the drunk and disorderly offence.