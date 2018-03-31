Barroway Drove History Group invites relatives to help to remember the Fallen

Village historians are hoping to hear from relatives of those whose names are on their war memorial.

Barroway Drove History Group will be holding a special event at the village hall on Sunday, November 11.

A commemorative plaque will be unveiled by Lady Rose Hare to remember the villagers who lost their lives in the First World War.

A spokesman for the group said: “Although no villagers were lost in the Second World War, the crews of two planes that crashed in the village will also be commemorated.”

A service will be held which will be followed by refreshments, and there will be a display of historic photographs and details of the events commemorated.

The names of the villagers are: George Brown, William Cave, Jesse Crofts, Herbert John Croxford, George Henry Fisher, Frederick Hite, Simon Hubbard, Herbert John Hudson, Charles Nicholls, John Thomas Smith, Ralph Edward Smith, Thomas Sutton, Frederick William Towson, Robert Turner and William Whybrow.

The history group would like to hear from anyone who is related or has memories or photos of these people, and they are welcome to attend the event.

To contact the group, call 01366 324207.