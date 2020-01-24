Bars and restaurants are once again stepping up to join in King's Lynn Cocktail Week 2020.

The event, which is actually over ten days, runs from February 22 to March 2, taking in two weekends.

Those who have confirmed they are taking part so far are Marriott’s Warehouse, The Rathskeller, Bank House, Goldings, Liquor and Loaded, The Eagle, The White Hart, Massey & Co (The Duke's Head), Soul Cafe, Bar & Beyond and the Gin Saloon.

King's Lynn Cocktail Week 2020 (27251857)

The Soul Cafe in Tower Street has also confirmed three evenings of entertainment. These are a Spanish Night on Wednesday, February 26, featuring flamenco guitar, traditional flamenco dancing, paella and tapas.

On Friday, February 28, harp-based trio Schrodinger’s Strings will be playing an eclectic mixture of rock ballards, classical music and original songs.

And on Saturday, February 29, after-dinner DJ Zola will be playing soul, motown and disco music.

Read more BusinessKings Lynn