The 80th anniversary of a major Second World War air campaign has been commemorated in Lynn today (Monday, September 14).

Due to coronavirus guidance, the public were not invited to the Battle of Britain commemoration in Tower Gardens this morning.

However, West Norfolk Council live streamed the service as wreaths were laid in memory of 'The Few' who fought off the Nazi Germany's Luftwaffe air force over the skies of Britain in the summer and autumn of 1940.

West Norfolk mayor Geoff Hipperson was among the dignitaries laying wreaths in Tower Gardens to mark the occasion.

The sun shone for the ceremony as temperatures soared to the mid-twenties Celsius mark today.