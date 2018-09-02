Battle of Britain anniversary to be marked at service in King's Lynn

A service commemorating the 78th anniversary of the Battle of Britain is to be held in Lynn’s Tower Gardens on Monday, September 10.

The service, marking 78 years since ‘The Few’ successfully fought off the massed air attacks by the German Luftwaffe, will start at 11am.

Thanks Giving and Remembrance .The 77th Anniversary of The Battle of Britain. At the Tower Gardens King's Lynn. Pictured Wing Commander Stuart Geary RAF Marham.. (3829943)

Organised by the Royal Air Forces Association, it will be attended by Second World War veterans along with borough mayor Nick Daubney, together with a number of senior members of the community and a contingent from RAF Marham.

A spokesman said: “The King’s Lynn branch of the Royal Air Forces Association, supported by RAF Marham, have been organising the annual Service of Commemoration to remember those who fought so valiantly in the skies of Great Britain during the dark days of 1940, when the country, supported by the Commonwealth, stood alone against the then triumphant forces of Nazi Germany.

“It is hoped that surviving veterans of those days, together with members of the general public, will also attend.”

The service will commence at 11am and will include wreath laying, after which all attending are invited to the nearby Royal British Legion Club for refreshments.

The service in the Tower Gardens is open to all.