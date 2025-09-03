The 85th anniversary of one of the Second World War’s most important dates will be marked in town next week.

The annual wreath laying service, this year commemorating the 85th anniversary of the Battle of Britain, will take place at 10.45am in Tower Gardens, Lynn on Monday, September 8.

The Battle of Britain, which saw the German Luftwaffe suffer its first major defeat during the war at the hands of the RAF, was a significant reversal of fortune for the Germans, following a string of victories which had seen most of Europe overrun and conquered.

It was arguably the turning point in the war, which would eventually lead to the victory of the Allies over the Axis forces and the freeing of Europe.

The Civic party will be led by the borough mayor, Cllr Andy Bullen, and all wishing to attend are asked to be in Tower Gardens by 10.30am.

The service also marks the start of the annual Wings Appeal, which is organised by the Lynn branch of the Royal Air Forces Association.

The service will be followed by refreshments hosted by the Bridge For Heroes veterans charity at its Sedgeford Lane contact centre.