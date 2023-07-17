A West Norfolk Battle of the Bands competition is set to be held in September, with the winner set to perform on stage at next year’s Festival Too in Lynn.

West Norfolk Council has joined forces with Radio West Norfolk to organise the competition, with entries now open.

Bands have until August 14 to register, and the final – which will pick the winning band – will be held in Hunstanton on Saturday, September 16 as part of the Hunstanton Rocks weekend, a two-day free music festival.

Roger Partridge, events coordinator for West Norfolk Council, said: “We have a strong local music scene in West Norfolk and there are many fantastic groups in the area.

“This competition will give bands a platform to highlight their music to an enthusiastic audience on the Green in Hunstanton, with the ultimate prize of performing on stage in front of thousands of people at next year’s Festival Too.

“We want to hear from bands of all genres, all ages, up and coming and established.

Launch of West Norfolk Battle of the Bands: from left, Simon Rowe from Radio West Norfolk, Martyn from Second Sunset (drums), Imogen from Second Sunset (vocals and harmony), Laura from Second Sunset (vocals and harmony), Peter from Second Sunset (guitar) and Roger Partridge, Events Coordinator for the Borough Council of King’s Lynn & West Norfolk, on the bottom right

“Entries will be assessed by a judging panel and eight bands chosen to take part in the Finals Day where they will get 20 minutes to impress the judges on stage on the Green. It’s free to enter, visit the Hunstanton Events webpage on the borough council website for more details.

“I would also like to thank Festival Too for the amazing prize of time on stage at next year’s hugely popular event, a fantastic prize for any band.”

Local band Second Sunset plan to enter the competition and helped launch it on the Green in Hunstanton with breakfast presenter from Radio West Norfolk Simon Rowe.

Peter from the band said: “We’ve been together since last Christmas and are all from West Norfolk and Wisbech. As a band we do an open mic night, which we enjoy, and we were recently here in Hunstanton performing at Festival 3 by the sea.”

“This competition is a great opportunity to get music out there and enjoyed, it helps boost people’s confidence. Music is good for the soul,” Imogen, who sings with the band, added.

Simon Rowe, director and presenter of Radio West Norfolk, said: “If you’re in a band and thrive on performing in front of thousands of people this is for you.

“We’ll get a load of the songs on the radio and chat to the bands with a big party weekend in Hunstanton in September.

“Followed by the ultimate prize for one of the groups, playing at the biggest gig in West Norfolk, Festival Too.”