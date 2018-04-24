Bawsey man fined following ‘road-rage’ incident in King’s Lynn

A 52-year-old man from Bawsey has been ordered to pay more than £600 in fines and costs after admitting his part in a ‘road-rage’ incident on the Hardwick roundabout in Lynn.

Anthony Blackmur, of Lynn Road, pleaded guilty to a charge of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress at a hearing at Lynn’s Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

Jane Walker, prosecuting, said Blackmur and another man both stopped their vehicles at a set of traffic lights on the roundabout on January 23 after the other man had sounded his horn at him.

She said Blackmur went over to the other man’s vehicle and opened the passenger door before he started shouting at him and swearing.

The court heard the other man then rang the police and Blackmur was arrested.

“When questioned, Blackmur said he wanted to know why he had sounded his horn, but it was just an exchange of words,” Ms Walker said.

“He didn’t realise it was an offence, it was done in retaliation for him sounding his horn, he felt provoked.”

Blackmur, who had no legal representation, said: “He sounded his horn and was waving his arms. I realise I shouldn’t have said what I said, but it was in the heat of the moment. I’m sorry.”

He was fined £500 for the offence and ordered to pay a £50 victim surcharge and £85 in costs.

Presiding magistrate John Hare said: “It’s an unfortunate incident, you are a man of previous good character, but you did have the option of staying in your car.”